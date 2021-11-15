By Monica Iheakam
Super Eagles returned to Lagos yesterday from Morocco following their weekend’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying 2-0 victory against the Lone Stars of Liberia.
The team’s touch down at the Muritala Muhammed International air port was announced via Super Eagles Facebook page, where they showered encomium of the Air Peace crew for the smooth journey back home.
The Eagles will take on the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde in their final group game on Tuesday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.
“We have landed Lagos, Nigeria safely via chartered AIR PEACE AIRLINE. Yes…WE DON LAND NAIJA!!! It was a smooth journey. Thanks to the en- tire Air Peace crew for the great hospitality. Hey fans, you should fly Air Peace this festive season…so we’re back to work. Getting set for the game against Cape Verde on Tuesday. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong
Nigeria top the group on 12 points, two points more than closest rivals Cape Verde, who had to come from behind to beat Central African Republic 2-1 at home Saturday.
Meanwhile, Gernot Rohr has confirmed that Odion Ighalo may feature in Tuesday’s final Group C match against Cape Verde.
Ighalo, who joined the team’s training camp on Thursday, was not listed in Super Eagles’ 2-0 win over Liberia on Saturday in Tangier, Morocco.
“He only arrived on Thursday, that is why he could not participate in this match.But I hope the next match, he will be able to help us much more.”
