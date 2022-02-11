By Bunmi Ogunyale

Nigeria’s Super Eagles moved up four places in the latest World football governing body, FIFA, monthly ranking.

Despite crashing out in Round of 16 at the just ended AFCON 2021 in Cameroon, the Nigeria side is ranked 32nd best team on the globe and third best in Africa.

With 1509.91points, Nigeria currently trail African champions, Senegal and former champions, the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

Nigeria’s 2022 World Cup qualifier playoff opponents, the Black Stars of Ghana however crashed to the 61st spot in the world and are ranked 11th in Africa.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Meanwhile, Senegal continued their ascent into the upper echelons of world football after winning their first CAF Africa Cup of Nations title last weekend. In fact, the Lions of Teranga climbed to 18th in this February’s edition of the World Ranking, their highest ever position.

Unsurprisingly, the Cup of Nations generated most the movement seen in the year’s first edition of the Ranking.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on 31 March 2022.