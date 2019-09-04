NigeriaN internationals, notable stars across the entertainment industry and fans have lent their voices and clout against Xenophobic attacks in South Africa after ugly, bloody images emerged yesterday.

AFCON 2019 bronze medalist, John Ogu, former Super Eagles’ goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, music icons, Wizkid Ayo, Peter PSquare and Tuface Idibia are among the super stars who have condemned the recent attacks by South Africans on foreigners, mostly Nigerians, Zimbabweans and Mozambicans.

There has always been a deep, intense rivalry between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, but it has always been one of mutual respect. Outside the pitch, however, the rivalry acquires a political undertone and takes an ugly, sometimes, bloody dimension.

Pockets of attacks on innocent Nigerians have been recorded in the past. But these fresh attacks are not unconnected with inciting comments credited to the Deputy Minister of Police of South Africa, who accused foreigners of ‘dominating’ their host cities. African Queen crooner, Tuface Idibia, wrote on his Twitter account: “President Muhammadu Buhari, Senators, governors, traditional rulers, ministers, prominent Nigerians, Inspector generals, PDP/APC, this is becoming too shameful. How can we have no dignity in our polity?

“Nigerians are being killed home and abroad and its all politics as usual. Shame.

“The real enemy of Africa is laughing once again. We need a massive reduction, re-orientation and reorganisation of Africa.

Some idiots and backward thinking South Africans have embarrassed the whole continent once again and the problem has shifted from two celebrities.

“Some of these celebrities are tired of shouting Africa unite all the time. We know the real enemies and until we stand up together and stop patronising them, we will remain mental slaves.” He later