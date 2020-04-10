Bunmi Ogunyale

Former African champions, the Super Eagles retained her 31st spot in the latest FIFA monthly ranking as there are no football activities due to the Covid-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

Consequently, the Nigerian side kept her place with 1,493 points and were ranked third African country behind Senegal and Tunisia.

Nigeria’s hopes of moving up the ladder was dashed following the cancellation of the AFCON 2021 qualifier against the Lone Star of Sierra Leone.

The Gernot Rohr lads have, so far, picked six points against Benin Republic and Lesotho in the series.

Meanwhile, a whole raft of international fixtures, including qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup and other major tournaments, were postponed, while dates were redrawn for showpiece men’s events such as the Olympic Football Tournament, CONMEBOL Copa America and UEFA EURO.

Amid the upheaval, the ranking was impacted by just four matches – all friendlies – and, as such, remained all but identical to the previous edition.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on June 11, 2020.