Napoli have confirmed that Osimhen has been discharged from hospital following his successful surgery to the injury he suffered in the Serie A match against Inter Milan on Sunday evening.

Osimhen fractured his left cheekbone and orbital in the game against Inter following a clash against Milan Skriniar.

The 22-year-old went through a successful surgery on Tuesday, and he is expected to be out for three months, which rules him out of next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Osimhen did not leave the hospital following the surgery, but Napoli has confirmed that the former Lille star is now back home and will be re-evaluated in 10-15 days.

A statement on their official social media pages read: Victor Osimhen was released from the Ruesch clinic this morning and has returned home. He will rest for 10 to 15 days before being reassessed. Stay strong, Victor.

The club also thanked Inter Milan director Giuseppe Marotta and their medical staff for their help in making sure he received proper treatment in Milan before leaving for Naples.

Osimhen is likely to return to action for Napoli in February.

