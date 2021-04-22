Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has welcomed the growing competition for places in Nigeria’s striking department, praising fellow strikers Kelechi Iheanacho, Sadiq Umar and Paul Onuachu as they have been outstanding playing for their various clubs across Europe.

Over the weekend, Onuachu continued his superb form, scoring twice for Genk in their 3-2 loss at Royal Antwerp. It was his ninth goal in 10 games for the Belgian club.

The goals took the Onuachu’s league tally to 29 for the season and 33 in all competitions, including the two he scored for Nigeria during the last international break.

Iheanacho is also enjoying a breakout season with Leicester City, scoring 10 goals in his last seven appearances for Leicester City.

All of these performances have impressed Osimhen, who has been established as Gernot Rohr’s first-choice striker for Nigeria. The forward is welcoming the competition, and says it is good for the national team.

“I think they are all doing quite well — Paul Onuachu, Kelechi Iheanacho and Sadiq Umar,” Osimhen said. “Of course I am happy for them and I’m happy about their form. And of course, being able to capitalize on their current form for the national team is really important.

“Kelechi has been doing quite well and he has been scoring goals. Onuachu also, I think he’s the leading goalscorer in Europe which is very important. He gave us the winning goal in the game against Benin Republic. It shows that we can capitalize on their form and count on them.”