The Super Eagles of Nigeria will know their group phase opponents at the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations finals on 12th April, the date now approved by the Confederation of African Football for the staging of the draw.

The ceremony, which will take place in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, will see the 24 qualified teams drawn into six groups of four teams each, with the two top-placed teams in each group, alongside the best four third-placed teams, progressing to the Round of 16. Egypt 2019 would be the first 24-team Africa Cup of Nations in history, with matches scheduled to be played in eight venues between 21st June and 19th July.

The Super Eagles had already made sure of a place in the finals, ahead of the final round of the qualifying matches scheduled for late March 2019.

Nigeria hosts Seychelles at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on March 23 in what is purely an academic exercise.