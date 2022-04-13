Super Eagles of Nigeria will not be playing at the World Cup but may have attracted a World Cup-participating opponents in a top friendly game.

Ecuador has listed the Super Eagles as one of its oppositions for a friendly game in June as it prepares for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

According to Ecuadorian radio station, Radio La Red, the South Americans who have qualified for the World Cup just for the fourth time will play Nigeria, Mexico and Tunisia in friendly games.

The Nigerian senior national team last faced Ecuador in 2004 in the now-defunct LG Cup third place match.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Similarly, Mexico has scheduled a friendly match with Nigeria as part of their preparations for the tournament slated for Qatar in November.

The NFF has sealed an agreement with their Mexico for a friendly between the two national teams.

Led by Gerardo Martino, El Tri will face Nigeria’s Super Eagles in September as part of four friendly games lined up to prepare the team for the challenges at the World Cup, according to Medio Tiempo.