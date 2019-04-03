Emma Jemegah

All things being equal, the Super Eagles will play an international friendly with the Zimbabwe Warriors in Lagos next month, SportingSun understood.

According to a leading Zimbabwe newspaper, NewsDaySport, the visit to Nigeria for the AITEO/NFF awards on Monday by the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) President, Felton Kamambo was to firm up the arrangement with the Nigeria Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnick on the proposed friendly match with the Super Eagles, as well as the plan by ZIFA to have the Zimbabwe Warriors camp in Nigeria for the 2019 AFCON.

The NewsDaySport quoted ZIFA spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela as revealing that ZIFA president was indeed in Nigeria.

A source, however, hinted NewsDaySport that Kamambo was invited for the Aiteo awards, and also to sort out the logistics for a friendly match with Nigeria.

The newspaper also said that the NFF was also offering a three-week camp for the Warriors. During that time, the Warriors will play Nigeria and Ivory Coast, who had also shown genuine interest. The president will also use the occasion to organise at least one more friendly match with one other team, preferably from West or North Africa.

“ZIFA want to ensure that the Warriors get adequate preparations for the AFCON finals. The target that has been given to the technical team as you might be aware is to go to the quarterfinals and they have to be given all the necessary support.”