Super Eagles and Lille striker, Victor Osimhen said he is happy to be compared with Odion Ighalo, but insists he needs time to reach of the Manchester United forward.

Osimhen replaced the Manchester United forward after his retirement from the national team and the Lille forward has four goals in his last three appearances for the Super Eagles.

Despite his recent success with the national team, Osimhen, however, believes he’s still miles far away from a finished article and also described the comparison with Ighalo as a compliment.

The comparison the fans give I and Ighalo seems to be like a compliment to me because Ighalo is a great striker; but it will take me time before I can fill the shoes he left with the Super Eagles,” Osimhen told Pooja media.

Osimhen made his senior debut for Nigeria in a 3–0 friendly win over Togo on 1 June 2017, but scored his first Super Eagles goal in 2019 when he scored from the penalty spot in 2-2 with Ukraine in Dnipro arena.

He also scored against Benin Republic and Lesotho back in 2021 African cup of Nations qualifiers in Uyo and Maseru, respectively.

Meanwhile, Osimhen could be the next Nigerian player to represent Inter Milan, if reports emanating from the Italian press are anything to go by.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Goal, Osimhen is one of the players being targeted by Inter Milan as a replacement for Lautaro Martinez, who is heavily linked with a switch to Barcelona in the summer transfer window.