Nigeria senior national team players will be tested for COVID-19 before taking on Sierra Leone in Friday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The three-time African champions face the Leone Stars, who are in dire need of a win, in order to revive their Cameroon 2022 ambitions.

Before locking horns with the West Africans, however, players and coaches of the Super Eagles were subjected to the assessment yesterday afternoon.

Few hours after that, Gernot Rohr’s side had their second training session by 17:00 (West African Time) at newly renovated Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

Having faced reigning African champions, Algeria, and Tunisia in friendly games, Rohr’s men are in good shape to face the Leone Stars.

Their last appearance at AFCON was in Egypt 2019, where they finished third having recorded a 1-0 win over the Carthage Eagles in the bronze medal match.

John Keister’s men sit at the base of Group L with one point following a stuttering start to the qualifying campaign, having recorded a draw against Lesotho and defeat to Benin Republic.