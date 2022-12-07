Super Eagles winger, Abraham Marcus has been promoted to first team training by Porto manager Sérgio Conceição, informs the official website of the Portuguese Primeira Liga champions.

On Saturday, Porto started preparations for the Taça da Liga clash against Chaves that will hold at Estádio Municipal Eng. Manuel Branco Teixeira (Chaves), and Abraham was among the players monitored at close quarters by Conceição,

Diogo Costa, Pepe and Otávio (Portugal), Marko Grujic (Serbia), Stephen Eustaquio (Canada) and Medhi Taremi (Iran) have yet to resume training due to their participation in the group stages of the 2022 World Cup.

Super Eagles fullback Zaidu Sanusi is still recovering from a muscle injury so was unable to train fully with the rest of his teammates.

Abraham joined Porto’s B team on loan in the summer transfer window with an option to make his stay permanent at the end of the season.

The Remo Stars Academy product has received only one call-up for a first team game since his arrival at Porto, against Mafra in the Taça da Liga on November 25 when he was a non-playing substitute.

In twelve outings for Porto B in the Liga Sabseg, he has scored three goals in 964 minutes of action.