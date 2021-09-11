By Emma Jemegah in Enugu

Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports, Senator Obinna Ogba is optimistic that the Super Eagles will easily qualify for the 2023 World Cup in Qatar.

Senator Ogba, who is also the chairman Nigeria National League (NNL) said with the performance of the team in their two matches against Liberia and Cape Verde was an indication that the qualification would be smooth and effortless.

“The results of the last two matches have raised hope that the team will have easy ride to Qatar 2023 World Cup. Personally, I’m impressed with the results, particularly the resilience of the players and the can do spirit that they are ready to make Nigerians proud,” Senator Ogba said.

Speaking on the NNL Super 8, the Senator said the teams have performed to satisfaction, stressing that he is sure any of them that qualified for the NPFL will give very good account of themselves.

“The standard of the Super 8 has been impressive. All the teams have displayed excellent sportsmanship and I’m confident they will give good representation at the NPFL.

“I want to thank the Enugu state government for being good host. The government has been very supportive in the organisation of the competition. And I want to thank His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi,” the NNL boss said.

