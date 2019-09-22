Brazil Head Coach Tite considers Nigeria a “strong” side and will prove an “excellent test” for the Canarinho.

Tite named 23 players for next month’s international friendlies against Senegal and Nigeria, Brazil’s Poster boy Neymar headlining.

Neymar, who has been stripped of the captain’s band, is currently the top scorer of the team and could make his 101st cap against the Eagles; tying World Cup winning goalkeeper Cláudio Taffarel.

On Friday, the Confederação Brasileira de Futebol, Tite at a press conference announced the 23 players, which also includes Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Barbosa, Thiago Silva and Casemiro.

Three players, goalkeeper Santos, left-back Renan Lodi and midfielder Matheus Henrique. were handed their debut call up.

During the announcement, Tite defended his decision to hand former Inter Milan forward, Barbosa a recall.

“It’s challenging. I seek in my professional life to look at different sides of situations for everyone to win. Right now is the national team, clubs and athletes.

“I saw Gabriel Barbosa’s manifestation of how proud he would be to be in the Brazilian team.

“Now is the preparation period, now will come qualifying period, World Cup and America’s Cup. To form this final team, I have to give it a chance,” said coach Tite.

The 58 year-old Coach has only previously played against one African team; Cameroon.