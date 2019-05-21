African champions Nigeria have landed at the Avita Resort facility in the Austrian city of Bad Tatzmannsdorf, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said on Tuesday.

The Super Falcons are in Austria for a two-week residential camping ahead of the 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals scheduled for France from June 7 to July 7.

Ademola Olajire, NFF’s Director of Communications, said in a statement that the Super Falcons delegation has nine home-based professional players and the team’s technical and administrative staff.

“The delegation had departed from Abuja on Monday night aboard an Air France flight, and travelled from Paris to the Austrian capital city of Vienna on Tuesday morning before moving to Bad Tatzmannsdorf,’’ he said.

The NFF spokesman said the delegation was joined at the airport in Vienna by nine overseas-based professional players from different parts of the world, taking the number of players to 18.

“With England-based Ini-Abasi Umotong already waiting in camp, we are now having a total number of 19 players, with only eight more expected,’’ he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the senior national male football team, the Super Eagles, had earlier used the Avita Resort.

The Super Eagles used the facility for their final training sessions ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Russia.

Super Falcons’ coach Thomas Dennerby must pick his final squad of 23 by Friday this week.

The final squad and officials will on June 4 head for France where Nigeria will take on Norway, Korea Republic and host nation France in the group phase of the championship.

Their first game comes up against Norway at the Stade Auguste Delauney in Reims on June 8.

(NAN)