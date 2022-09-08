By Paul Erewuba

Former Nigeria national team coach Austin Eguavoen has praised the Super Falcons despite their 2-1 loss to the United States of America on Tuesday.

It was the second loss for the African nation – after going down 4-0 on September 3 – at the hands of their international friendly rivals, but Eguavoen felt they were compact and displayed a solid game.

The nine-time African champions went down in the 24th minute when Tosin Demehin scored an own goal. Five minutes into the second half, Uchenna Kanu, after a pass from Glory Ogbonna, scored to restore parity at Audi Field in Washington, DC.

However, the United States claimed their lead again in the 66th minute when Rose Lavelle found the back of the net.

“Solid game,” Eguavoen, who resigned as Nigeria’s head coach after failing to guide the country to the 2022 World Cup, tweeted. “Kudos to [Randy] Waldrum’s girls for how compact they were today.”