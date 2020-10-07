Monica Iheakam

Newly announced Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum said he is elated and looking forward to tinker the 9-time African Champions to more stardom.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Monday announced that it had secured the services of the American coach for the senior women national team.

Reacting to his new portfolio with Falcons, Waldrum said the opportunity would give him the chance to re-connect with players that he knows in the Nigerian team.

“Very excited to head up the #NigerianWomensNationalTeam and look forward to working with this amazing team! “Gives me a chance to reconnect with some of the players I know! Big thanks to Pitt for allowing me the flexibility to work with them!#SuperFalcons#H2P”, Waldrum tweeted.

The 64-year-old football tactician will work alongside former Super Falcons goalkeeper and captain, Ann Chiejine, who will be his first assistant coach, while Wemimo Mathew Olanrewaju will serve as second assistant coach with Auwar Bashir Makwalla as the goalkeeping coach.