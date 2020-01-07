Nigeria womenfootball player Asisat Oshoala is in the shortlist for honours at the 2019 CAF Awards ceremony scheduled for the Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada, Egypt tonight.

Oshoala, winner of the gong in 2014, 2016 and 2017 and also among the final three in 2018 is highly favoured for a fourth African Woman Player of the Year crown, which will equal the feat of fellow Nigerian, Perpetual Nkwocha.

The other contenders are Ajara Nchout from Cameroon and South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana, who was crowned in Dakar, Senegal 12 months ago.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons is also primed for the award of the Women’s National Team of the Year, having successfully retained their continental crown in Ghana in December 2018 and reached the knockout stage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France last summer. Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses and Banyana Banyana of South Africa are contending against the nine-time African champions.

Former Super Falcons’ coach, Thomas Dennerby is in the running for honours after being listed for the Women’s Coach of the Year for his work with the Super Falcons. He will battle South Africa’s Desire Ellis and Cameroon’s Alain Djeumfa.