Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre has been shortlisted for the PFA Vertu Motors Fans’ February Player of the Month award again, following her sterling performance for Leicester City.

Plumptre’s performance was awesome for Leicester in the two games they played in February against Birmingham City and West Ham United.

Having started the month with a crucial 2-1 victory over the Blues at St. Andrew’s Trillion Trophy Stadium, LCFC Women went on to double the month’s points tally with a dominant display against the Hammers at Pirelli Stadium.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The Super Falcons defender also helped Leicester City achieve consecutive Barclays FA Women’s Super League victories for the first time in the Club’s history, those results saw the Foxes climb two places in the league table.

Others in running for the same recognition are Millie Bright (Chelsea), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham), and Plumptre’s Leicester City teammate, Jemma Purfield.