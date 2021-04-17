By Monica Iheakam

Nigeria’s Super Falcons reconfirmed their dominance of the women’s game in the African Continent , even as they slipped one spot in the rung of the latest FIFA rankings.

Despite winning the Turkish Women’s cup in February, Falcons lost ground by dropping from their previous 37th placement in the world to 38th position with a total points of 1620.34.

Cameroon, South Africa, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Tunisia, Morocco, Mali, Algeria and Senegal remain in the African Top 10.

This ranking means they will all enjoy a first round bye for the African Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Meanwhile, USA remains at the apex of the ladder. Not only did they play more games (seven) than any other team at the last World Cup, they were also unbeaten.

But while the team leading the standings has not changed, the podium has a new look to it. Defeated by USA in a friendly on 13 April, France (fourth) lost ground and slipped to fourth place. Victors the same day over Australia (5-0), the Netherlands (third) moved onto the podium by setting a record points for them (2038.61 pts).