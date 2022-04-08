By Monica Iheakam

African champions, Super Flacons of Nigeria will today trade tackles with Canadian national women’s team in a high profile international friendly at the BC Place in Vancouver.

The friendly is in honour of Christine Sinclair, who led the Canadian women to an Olympic football gold medal win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in August 2021.

Today’s encounter will be the fourth time both teams will square off against each other, having meet thrice previously with honours evenly shared after a win, a draw, and a loss.

The first meeting between the two continental giants saw the Super Falcons come from a two-goal deficit to seal a pulsating 3-3 draw at the 1995 Women World Cup in Sweden.

Perpetual Nkwocha’s 84th-minute strike handed Nigeria a 1-0 win over the North Americans at the 2011 World Cup in their second clash.

Canada exacted their pound of flesh in 2019 during a friendly, claiming a 2-1 victory over the reigning African champions.

According to FIFA latest ranking released March 25, 2022, Canada is way up the ladder by occupying the 6th place in the world, while Nigeria’s Super Falcons retained their top spot in Africa moving from the 41st position to 39th at world level.

