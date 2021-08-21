By Bunmi Ogunyale

African champions, Nigeria’s Super Falcons remained static on the latest FIFA Women’s World Ranking

With 1614.33 points, the Randy Waldrum girls stayed at 38th spot in the world and are number one in Africa.

On the continent, Cameroon are at distant second at 52nd position, South Africa (55), Ghana (60), Côte d’Ivoire (61), and Equatorial Guinea at 74th position.

Nigeria will aim improving her placing on the ranking when African Women Cup of Nations qualifiers begin later in the year.

Meanwhile, some 124.20 points separated the two teams at the top of the last ranking, the biggest such gap ever. Over the last few weeks and matches, however, that gap has shrunk. Bronze medallists at the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020, USA (1) may have fallen from their pedestal, but they still occupy the throne.

Moving into second place behind the Stars and Stripes, just 21.53 points adrift, are Sweden, the side who took silver at Tokyo 2020 and beat USA 3-0 in their opening group match. Never have the Scandinavians climbed so high in the Ranking.