Rasheedat Ajibade has joined former Spanish champions Atletico Madrid on a two-year deal from Norwegian outfit Avaldsnes.

Ajibade arrived at the Spanish club – her second move in Europe – after her contract with Avaldsnes ran out in December 2020.

The Nigeria international joined Avaldsnes Idrettssenter on a two-year deal from Nigerian side Robo Queens in December 2018, helping them to a fifth-place finish, scoring five goals in 2019.

The 21-year-old went on to establish herself in Thomas Dahle’s ladies side with eight goals from 18 games and made the Toppserien Team of the Week eight times as they bagged bronze.

On completing Las Rojiblancas switch, the striker expressed joy over the move to Spain and is eager to hit the ground running in the coming days with the Madrid-based outfit.

“It is a great privilege and an opportunity to be here,” Ajibade told the club website.