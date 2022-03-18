Nigeria’s Super Falcons will face the Canadian women national team twice next month in games designed to celebrate the North American ladies’ triumph at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo last August.

The team ranked sixth in the world powered to their first-ever gold medal in the Summer Olympics football tournament by beating Sweden 3–2 in the penalty shoot-out after both teams drew 1–1 after extra time in the final.

Nigeria have agreed to join in the Canadians’ celebratory tour, with both sides scheduled to face-off in a two-match series. The first game will take place on April 8 in Vancouver, while the second match will be played three days later, on April 11, at the Starlight Stadium in Langford.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Confirming the international friendlies, Canada’s head coach Beverly Priestman expressed her delight at facing the most successful African women’s national team.

“I was over the moon to get Nigeria over the line,” Priestman told the CBC.”