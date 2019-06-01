Thenff.com has learnt that African champions Nigeria will now play a Slovakian top division club in Slovakia on Sunday, and not the Slovakia women national team.

Team Administrator Mary Oboduku disclosed that the Super Falcons will be up against ZNK Pomurje Beltinci, which boasts eight players in the Slovakian national squad.

The Nigeria delegation will depart its Avita Resort camp in Bad Tatzmannsdorf, Austria immediately after lunch on Sunday, and is scheduled to arrive in Beltinci by 2.30pm, for the game starting at 4pm Slovakia time.

Sunday’s encounter is the last friendly game for the nine –time African champions before they head off to France on Tuesday, where they will participate in the 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals starting on Friday next week.

On Tuesday, the Falcons also travelled to Hungary, where they lashed top division club, Halandas Viktoria 5-1 at the Kiraly Sports Centre in Szombathely, with goals from Asisat Oshoala (brace), Chinwendu Ihezuo, Francisca Ordega and Ogonna Chukwudi.