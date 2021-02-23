Super Falcons clinched the 2021 Turkish Women’s Cup after thrashing African rivals Equatorial Guinea 9-0 in Antalya on Tuesday morning.

Falcons captain, Asisat Oshoala was the star of the show as she netted four goals for the Randy Waldrum’s side.

Sevilla forward, Toni Payne also scored her first goal for the Falcons, while Glory Ogbonna, Uchenna Kanu, Adule Charity and FC Robo Queens star Monday Gift also found the back of the net.

Falcons took the lead in the 7th minutes after Uchenna sent a fine pass to Kanu Ogbonna, who converted from an acute angle.

Falcons doubled their lead minute later as Oshoala converted a penalty after Payne was brought down in the box.

The Barcelona forward then scored twice in the 13th and 26th minutes to complete her hat trick.

Payne continued to terrorise the opposition as she set up Kanu for the Falcons’ fifth goal of the match.

It was 6-0 in the 38th minute, when former BIIK Kazygurt and Bayelsa Queens winger Adule headed home Ogbonna’s beautiful cross.

After setting up goals and winning a penalty, Payne finally got her name on the scoresheet as she fired past goalkeeper Emiliana Nchama Ndong from distance to increase the tally and give the Falcons a big lead going into the break.

FC Robo Queens’ Monday Gift and Oshoala scored both goals for Falcons to complete the rout in the second half of match.

The Super Falcons become the first African team to win the tournament after picking nine points in three matches.