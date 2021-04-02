The Kwara Football Association super league got underway on Thursday at the state stadium complex in Ilorin with four matches decided.

The 2021 edition has been expected to come with lots of thrills, fun and excitement.

Yolvicmike Hellenic Football Academy took on Bakobaru Warriors from Kaiama in the first game.

The Kaiama warriors hope for an exciting adventure in Ilorin suffered a setback with a one nil loss.

For RAAF FC of Share, they had to settle for a point against Future Stars in a game that ended a goal apiece during one of the Group B encounters.

In Group A, Kwara United Youth team, having conceded an early goal against Edu Future Stars, recovered to record a comprehensive 4-1 victory.

The opening day excitement and arguably most interesting game of the day was between Moje Football Club of Erin Ile and Akajipsco FC from Baruteen Local government. Both sides breached each other twice in a four goal thriller to share the spoils.

Matchday two continues on Friday with De missionary tackling Grassroot coaches by 8a.m. at the main bowl while Invisible FC plays Young Talent FA the same time at the Kwara Football Academy (KFA) pitch.

By 10 a.m. Warri FC from Baruteen will engage Elite Athletics at the main bowl, Kwara Football Academy (II) plays Emmy 4 Geo FC by 10 at the KFA Pitch.

The afternoon fixtures will see Lasora up against Kwara Football Academy (I) at the main bowl as Loma United will file out against Oke kudu at KFA by 2:00pm simultaneously. (NAN)