South West Queens of Lagos on Wednesday in Abuja defeated Benue Amazons 3-0 in the ongoing 2022 Nigeria Hockey Federation (NHF) Super League.
In the matches they played previously at the competition, South West Queens had lost three and drawn one matches so far, while Benue Amazons lost all four matches.
But on this Match Day 5 of the competition holding at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, South West Queens won to take their points tally to four from five matches.
They now sit in the fifth position on the league’s log, while Benue Amazons are with no point from five matches and sit in the seventh position in the seven-team competition.
Other women’s competition games played on Wednesday saw Delta Queens beating Yobe Babes 3-1 and Kada Queens defeating IGP Babes 2-0.
In the men’s category of the competition, South West drew 1-1 with IGP Flickers, while Police Machine beat Delta Force 7-2.
Also, Kada Stars beat Yobe Desert Rollers 4-1, while Stallions beat Niger Flickers 6-2.
The 2022 NHF Super League table log standing as at June 29, match Day 5 in the fixture:
Men’s Competition
S/N TEAM P W D L GF GA GD PTS
1. Kada Stars 5 5 – – 18 4 +14 15
2. Niger Flickers 5 3 2 – 19 6 +13 11
3. Police Machine 5 3 1 1 22 6 +16 10
4. Delta Force 5 2 2 1 9 11 -2 8
5. Yobe Desert Rollers 4 1 1 2 6 8 -2 4
6. South West 5 – 2 3 4 17 -13 2
7. Stallions 4 – 1 3 5 12 -7 1
8. IGP Flickers 5 – 1 4 5 24 -19 1
Women’s Competition
S/N TEAM P W D L GF GA GD PTS
1. Delta Queens 5 5 0 – 18 1 +17 15
2. Kada Queens 4 3 1 0 7 – +7 10
3. Plateau Queens 4 3 0 1 6 4 +2 9
4. Yobe Queens 4 1 1 2 5 7 -2 4
5. South West 5 1 1 3 3 7 – 4 4
6. IGP Babes 4 – 1 3 1 9 -8 1
7. Benue Amazons 4 – 0 4 2 14 -12 0
NAN reports that a total of 15 teams are participating in the Super League, with seven of them in the women’s category and the rest eight in the men’s category.(NAN)
