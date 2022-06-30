South West Queens of Lagos on Wednesday in Abuja defeated Benue Amazons 3-0 in the ongoing 2022 Nigeria Hockey Federation (NHF) Super League.

In the matches they played previously at the competition, South West Queens had lost three and drawn one matches so far, while Benue Amazons lost all four matches.

But on this Match Day 5 of the competition holding at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, South West Queens won to take their points tally to four from five matches.

They now sit in the fifth position on the league’s log, while Benue Amazons are with no point from five matches and sit in the seventh position in the seven-team competition.