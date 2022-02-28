Super Eagles star, Paul Onuachu, scored first and assisted the second to help Genk to a 2-0 victory against Kortrijk.

The Smurfs entered the fixture on the back of a disappointing loss to Jupiler League rivals Anderlecht, but they still had a better record than their visitors, who had lost four of their last games.

Genk started the game on top as expected. They controlled the possession, trying to split Kortrijk’s backline.

Their strong start paid off in the 17th minute, as Onuachu jumped highest to meet a cross from Junya Ito and headed home from a crowd of defenders.

Barely five minutes later, Onuachu turned provider as he set up Joseph Paintsil, who fired home from close range to give the Beker Van Belgie Champions a two-goal lead.

Genk was unplayable in the first half. They recorded six shots on target in the first half, compared to the visitors’ paltry one.

Genk were more relaxed in the second half, as they kept it tight at the back to see out the 2-0 scoreline.

Onuachu had a superb game, recording three shots on target, four key passes, and 90 percent pass accuracy.