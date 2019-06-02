Paul Erewuba

Enyimba’s midfielder, Chukwuka Onuwa, has played down speculations concerning his fitness ahead of the season-ending Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) play-offs which begins in Lagos next week.

Onuwa cupped a knock while featuring in Abia state Federation Cup.

However, he has sensationally revealed that he is back to full fitness and raring to go in the Super Six.

“Yes, I cupped an injury in an FA Cup game in Aba a few weeks ago, but it was a minor knock, now I am fully fit and ready for action in the Super Six.’

Onuwa helped the People’s Elephant to secure a crucial point in their last visit to Lagos, when they held MFM to a 1-1 draw in an NPFL matchday 13 fixture, but says he is back for a bigger assignment in the Super Six.

“The Super Six is every player’s dream, winning the league and finishing top is our target at Enyimba and I am back to help my team in the Super Six.

“I know Enyimba have the capacity to come tops in the round-robin game and I am also believing God to help us achieve our aim in Lagos.”