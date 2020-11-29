Chew gum to tame heartburn

Chewing tells your body to make saliva, which balances the acid tied to the problem of heartburn. Pepper- mint or spearmint can irritate, so pick another flavour. Skip this remedy if it causes you to swallow air, which can make you belch and feel bloated.

Little weight lost, good for you

If you lose even a little extra weight, especially around your belly, it can ease the discomfort of heartburn, gas, and belching. Your doctor can help you make a smart diet and exercise plan to reach your weight loss goal.

Reduce amount of food you eat at a go

A great way to help prevent indigestion, bloating, heartburn, and other digestive health problems is to eat smaller meals more often. Slow down, too. It takes time to start to feel full. You’ll be less likely to eat more than you planned.

Stay hydrated

Fluids help your body get rid of waste and stay regular. You can sip water, juices, tea, and other beverages. They are also in foods, so you may not need to down eight glasses of water a day. Your doctor or a dietitian can tell you how much you should drink and the best types to choose.

Get moving to beat bloating

Exercise may help with most minor digestive problems, from bloating to constipation. Physical activity helps your body’s digestive system move things along and let go of waste. It also curbs stress, which can trigger many digestive problems.

Try probiotics

Probiotics are “good” bacteria. They are in some yoghurts, juices, snacks, and supplements. Research shows they may help if you have diarrhea, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). But scientists don’t yet know which probiotics help which conditions and how much you need. Talk to your doctor to learn more.