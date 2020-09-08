The popular television drama series, Super Story, will henceforth receive the support of Nigeria’s Digital Transformation Leader, Globacom.

According to a press release from the headquarters of the company in Lagos on Friday, Globacom is now the headline sponsor of the well-received soap opera, which commenced another series, titled “Revenge” on African Independent Television (AIT) in September, 2020. Globacom said it was delighted to sponsor Super Story, which had consistently promoted good family values since 2001 when it was launched.

“We are delighted to support Super Story to continue to excite some of our esteemed subscribers who watch the drama series. Super Story is chock-full with viable lessons on slices of life bordering on vices, venal practices, follies and foibles. It is unique with its style of producing various interesting true-to-life stories that are believable and have distinct beginnings and endings”, Globacom said.

Globacom has a long history of promoting arts and entertainment in the country. Many of the prominent initiatives supported by the company include “Professor Johnbull”, a television drama series broadcast on the networks of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) in 2016 and CNN African Voices since 2010, amongst others.