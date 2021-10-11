The Federal Government said it has taken delivery of 10 of the 12 A-29 Super Tucano fighter jets expected from the United States, adding that their deployment has changed the tide in the fight against terror in the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaj Lai Mohammed, made the disclosure at a forum of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), yesterday, in Abuja.

He said: “As at today, we have 10 of the jets on ground and the remaining two, I think should be delivered in the next two weeks or so.

“The introduction of these platforms have made a whole lot of difference and it has changed the dynamics of the war.’’

He noted that the deployment of the platforms contributed immensely to the successes being recorded in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists, who were surrendering in droves in the North East.

In addition to the non-kinetic measures taken against bandits in the North West and other troubled states, the minister said the platforms had also helped in neutralising criminals.

“When these people surrender, it is either they are over-powered, they are starved of their operations or it has become impossible for them to carry out their dastardly acts.

