The Government of the United States, has said the Super Tucano aircraft inducted yesterday by the Federal Government will assist the Nigerian Air Force in the fight against violent extremist organizations, particularly the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The United States Africa Command Public Affairs, United States Africa Command, in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja through the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, disclosed that the joint structure of air-to-ground integration also supported the Nigerian Army and Navy operations.

The United States also said its

Department of Defense leaders attended the A-29 Super Tucano induction ceremony, which was hosted by the Minister of Defense Bashir Salihi Magahshi and the Nigerian Air Force.

In his remarks, the United States Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa commander,

Gen. Jeff Harrigian, said the Nigerian Air Force is one of the key partners of the United States that played a critical role in furthering regional security and stability.

Harrigian further said the ceremony symbolised the strength of the United States’ unique partnership and underscored the value of training and working together.

The Super Tucano, Harrigian added, were the impetus for significant deepening of training and professional relationships.

“Precision targeting, air-to-ground integration, and human rights training are all included in the partnership between the U.S. and Nigeria.

“The aircraft will assist the Nigerian Air Force in their fight against violent extremist organizations including the Islamic State West Africa Province. The joint structure of air-to-ground integration also supports Nigerian Army and Navy operations. Nigeria purchased the A-29s through the Foreign Military Sales program, which follows the Department of Defense’s “Total Package Approach” model and includes spare parts for several years of operation, contract logistics support, munitions, and a multi-year construction project to improve Kainji Air Base infrastructure,” the United States said.

While saying that the total sale was valued at almost $500 million, making it the largest FMS program in sub-Saharan Africa, the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria stated that both Harrigian and United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, spoke to the media about how the platform will help improve Nigerian Air Force capabilities, as well as increase training and integration opportunities between Nigerian and United States troops.

The United States also said the A-29 can perform intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision air-to-ground strikes, strengthening Nigeria’s ability to fight terrorism.

“The A-29 is a prime tool to help Nigeria combat violent extremism and is vital to sustained deterrence,” Harrigian also said.

“The total package deal—aircrew and maintainer training, precision-guided weapon delivery, and more—highlights our enduring partnership with the Nigerian Air Force and our commitment to enabling their successes where we can,” he added.

The United States further disclosed that a total of 64 pilots and maintainers from the Nigerian Air Force trained to its standards with the United States Air Force’s 81st Fighter Squadron at Moody Air Base in Georgia, United States of America.

“Training also emphasized the Law of Armed Conflict and civilian casualty mitigation, which are fundamental principles of the Nigerian military’s professional education and training.

“As part of the program, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is providing $36.1 million in infrastructure support to the A-29s’ home base, Kainji Air Base, including a covered magazines and aircraft sunshades, a new airfield hot cargo pad, perimeter and security fencing, airfield lights, and various airfield apron, parking, hangar, and entry control point enhancements. The infrastructure package also includes a flight annex wing building for simulator training as well as munitions assembly and storage and small arms storage. USACE has also stationed a project engineer at Kainji to provide ongoing maintenance and assistance. USACE previously detailed its support to Nigeria.

“The Super Tucano induction ceremony is the latest of multiple significant engagements between U.S. Africa Command, its components, and Nigerian counterparts. Other recent engagements include a visit by the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in August 2021 and U.S. Army Special Forces training with the Nigeria Navy Special Boat Service in July 2021.

“U.S. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander, U.S. Africa Command, visited Nigeria in February 2021, where he met with President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, Minister of Defense, Magashi, and Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Leo Irabor,” the statement read.

