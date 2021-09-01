From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Government of the United States has said the Super Tucano aircraft inducted yesterday by the Federal Government will assist the Nigerian Air Force in the fight against violent extremist organisations, particularly the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The United States Africa Command Public Affairs, in a statement made available to Daily Sun, in Abuja, through the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, disclosed that the joint structure of air-to-ground integration also supported the Nigerian Army and Navy operations.

The United States also said its Department of Defence leaders attended the A-29 Super Tucano induction ceremony, which was hosted by the Minister of Defence, Bashir Salihi Magahshi, and the Nigerian Air Force.

In his remarks, the United States Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa commander, Gen. Jeff Harrigian, described the Nigerian Air Force as one of the key partners of the United States that played a critical role in furthering regional security and stability.

Harrigian further said the ceremony symbolised the strength of the United States’ unique partnership and underscored the value of training and working together.

The Super Tucano, Harrigian added, were the impetus for significant deepening of training and professional relationships.

Nigeria purchased the A-29s through the Foreign Military Sales programme, which follows the Department of Defence’s “Total Package Approach” model and includes spare parts for several years of operation, contract logistics support, munitions, and a multi-year construction project to improve Kainji Air Base infrastructure,” the United States said.

While saying that the total sale was valued at almost $500 million, making it the largest FMS programme in sub-Saharan Africa, the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria stated that both Harrigian and United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, spoke to the media about how the platform will help improve Nigerian Air Force capabilities, as well as increase training and integration opportunities between Nigerian and United States troops.

The United States also said the A-29 can perform intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision air-to-ground strikes, strengthening Nigeria’s ability to fight terrorism.

It further disclosed that a total of 64 pilots and maintainers from the Nigerian Air Force trained to its standards with the United States Air Force’s 81st Fighter Squadron at Moody Air Base in Georgia, United States of America.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.