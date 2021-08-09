By Romanus Okoye

Chidinma Ojukwu and other defendants yesterday appeared before Yaba Magistrate’s Court in Lagos over alleged conspiracy and killing of Usifo Ataga, the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV.

The defendants are Adedapo Quadri, 40; Onoh Ojukwu, 57; Obafemi Disu, 42; Chioma Egbuchi, 28; Olutayo Abayomi, 23; and Ifeoluwa Olowu, 24.

Ojukwu and Quadri were charged with conspiracy, murder and stealing; while others are to be arraigned for allegedly receiving stolen property, resisting public officers and attempt to pervert justice.

The prosecutor, Mr Cyril Ajifor appealed to Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo to remand the defendants to enable the police complete investigation. Adedayo, obliged by ordering that the case file be forwarded to the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

Earlier, Ajifor told the court that Ojukwu and Quadri, conspired to kill Ataga and stole his laptop, phones and cash valued at N3.8 million. The case was adjourned till September 5.

The Super TV boss was found dead with multiple stabs on June 16 at a short-let apartment on Adebowale Oshin Street, Lekki Phase I, where he had checked in with his lover, Ojukwu, a 300-level Mass Communication student at the University of Lagos. Ojukwu was consequently arrested on June 23 in her father’s house in Yaba and paraded at the Lagos State Police Command headquarters in Ikeja.

She confessed to stabbing Usifo with a knife under the influence of alcohol and withdrawing N380,000 from the victim’s account with his ATM card. She, however, backtracked later in a video, absolving herself from the murder.

