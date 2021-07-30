The slain Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Usifo Ataga, was buried on Friday at the Ebony Vaults, Ikoyi, Lagos.

He was buried around 12.30pm in a low-key ceremony attended by his family members, including his wife, and friends.

Journalists were restricted from covering some aspects of the burial as relations of the deceased harassed the and in some cases seized their work tool.

He was murdered few days to his 50th birthday.

Following his death, Lagos Police Command arrested a 21-year-old undergraduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Chidinma Ojukwu and others in connection with his death.

During the funeral service, which held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Lagos, the officiating priest, Very Rev. Fr. Julius Olaitan, described the deceased as a focused man who achieved many things.

He noted Ataga was a man of many parts that meant many things to different people.

“He was a man with enemies, his manner of death is a testimony to that. It is a duty for those in authorities to do the right thing by finding those who brutally murdered him.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.