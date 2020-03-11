Ngozi Nwoke, Lagos

All is now set for the voting exercise and annual Superbrands awards where consumers vote for their choice of brands and the emerged winners celebrated at 2020 Superbrands Awards Night, with the aim to reward brands that are committed to consumers.

According to the national president, Superbrands Nigeria, Mr Sebastian Okeke, who disclosed this at the press briefing recently held in Lagos, the annual Superbrands Awards Night, is a national showpiece event where voted consumer brands are rewarded for their outstanding contributions and commitment to satisfy their customers with quality products.

Okeke said: “Superbrands is the world’s largest internationally independent arbiter of branding. It is envisioned with the aim to promote brands that stand for the production of quality products. We strengthen a brand’s position which adds prestige and sets the brand apart from its competitors with our voting exercise and annual award which recognise and rewards brands based on their outstanding performance.

“It is only brands with the highest votes by the Nigerian consumers that have scaled the voting factors of quality, reliability and distinction that will be shortlisted by the “Superbrands Council” and through other research agencies, will be awarded at the awards night which is slated to hold on October 24, 2020, in Lagos.

“The Superbrands Council comprises experts and luminaries from the world of branding, advertising, marketing, design, management and business.

“The annual event is usually a high profile, premier, marketing occasion attended by political and business stakeholders and the mainstream media, while awards to be presented to deserving consumer brands fall within the category of brand quality, brand consistency and brand distinction.”

In all these categories, the nominees would be shortlisted and publicly announced on June 1, 2020, with the winners to be announced at the event on October 24, 2020.

“The Superbrands Awards remains the only awards event internationally that identifies and rewards notable brands based on empirical research and voting using authentic methods, tools and evaluation that meet the Superbrands Council standards.”