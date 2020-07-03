Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

Following the appointment of the Chief Press Secretary to Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule, there is brewing misperception in the State whether the newly appointed Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Adara or the Director General Strategic Communication and Press Affairs, Yakubu Lamia is really the spokesman of the State Governor.

It would be recalled that, the State Governor, Abdullahi Sule had on Thursday announce the appointment of Ibrahim Addra of the Channels Television as his Chief Press Secretary.

The confusion came following a publication in one of the national dailies by the Director General, Strategic Communication and Press Affairs, Yakubu Lamai that his office remain in existence despite the appointment.

According to the DG, SCPA ‘Addra will be joining Yakubu Lamai, who remains the Director General, Strategic Communication and Press Affairs to His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Sule’.

But the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dogo Shammah told Journalists that Mallan Yakubu Lamai is on his own.

‘Whatever interpretation he is giving is his personal interpretation, but his Excellency today during the emergency state executive council meeting announce that he has appointed a chief press secretary to the governor and he thanks the DG strategic communication and press affairs for what he has done and from now onward, he would be restricted to Director General strategic communication while the new CPS will handle the press affairs.

“But if he is given a different interpretation, that is his personal business but I have never seen where a CPS works under a DG, the DG is a nomenclature that is created politically by the governor”, the Commissioner, Dogo said.