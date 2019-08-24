Five years after his separation from Ojy Okpe, Nigerian-born international supermodel and now television presenter with Arise TV, Austin Okpe, has gotten married to his long-time fiancée, Elizabeth, penultimate weekend. Austin, ex-US marine turned businessman tied the knots in Lagos with Elizabeth the daughter of a Nigerian professor dad and Russian mum.

The couple has been together since 2015 and already has a daughter together. Austin, who is the younger brother of popular celebrity twins, Nina Agwuna and Muka Nwokedi, separated from Ojy in 2014 after over a decade of fairytale marriage. While together, Austin and Ojy seemed like a match made in heaven. They were such a power couple and the envy of their peers and all who came across them.

However, many were jolted to learn that things have fallen apart between the couple when news filtered out that Austin was dating Elizabeth while still married to Ojy. So devastated was Ojy, who was then a New York-based supermodel and close friend of Oluchi Onweagba and Genevieve Nnaji, that nothing short of a divorce could console her despite having two children as products of the union. But while her ex-hubby has decided to give love a second chance, Ojy is yet to shake off the disappointment as she is still building her newfound love for broadcasting.