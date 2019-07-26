All is set for this year’s annual Supernatural Harvest Convention, themed “Christ the Light,” which is billed to begin on August 7 to 12, 2019, at 2, Odozi Street, Ojodu-Berger, Lagos.

The chief hosts, Apostle (Dr.) and Dr. (Mrs.) John Paul and Ngozi Okwok, said the event shall be a life-changing encounter with the spirit of God. Praying that as many that will grace the ceremony will receive God’s blessings, salvation, deliverance, good health, supernatural breakthrough, joy and testimony in Jesus’ name, amen. Ministering are Apost. John Paul Okwok; Rev. Dr. Ngozi Okwok, Rev. Aderemi Adeyinka, Apost. Kingsley Alfred (UK), Rev. (Dr.) Sunday Adebiyi (USA), Apost. (Prof.) Aniekan Ekere and Evang. Chuks Chidube (Dis Kind God).