Following the success of her hit single Badder Than You, rave of the moment Supernovamusician (Nweke Joy Chinenye Serrato) is out with two brand new singles entitled, My Year and Love Me.

Speaking with Entertainer she said excitedly; “I have just dropped two brand new singles entitled My Year and Love Me. The songs are on massive rotation right now and I am overwhelmed by the response from my fans so far.”

A model, singer, songwriter, actress, movie producer, activist, graduate of Business Administration and CEO of Supernova Music Worldwide, Supernovamusician started singing very early in life as the lead singer of The Lords Chosen Kids, the group that released hit singles like Lord You Registered My Name and Jesus Died on the Cross among others.

The first of six children, the indigene of Ebonyi State has had her ups and downs in life and this reflects in her sound which tends to be motivational like her Afrobeats singles, Hustle Go Pay and Key.

Though she is yet to drop an album, Supernovamusician says finally, her debut album will drop in 2021: “My fans should be expecting my very first album. I have started working on and it and it will be one of a kind and they should not expect anything less but the best from me. Badder Than You is presently enjoying massive rotation on various Radio and TV stations all over Africa. The song is dedicated to all haters, we all have haters and if you have people hating on you, this song is for them.”

Meanwhile, Supernovamusician recently played the lead character in the movie, Anger of Immortals. Speaking on the experience she said: “Anger of Immortals was directed by Ndubuisi Odowa and I produced it. I am a movie producer and actress. I have acted alongside famous actors like Pete Edochie, Zack Orji, Ernest Obi, Yul Edochie, Chelsea Eze, Alex Usifo and Chiwetalu Agu to mention a few so playing the lead character in Anger of Immortals wasn’t a problem becomes I have come a long way to be where I am today.”

Famous actress, Destiny Etiko played lead support character as her sister in Anger of Immortals which features other prominent actors like Chinwe Owoh, Hez Achor, Chigozie Nwoye and Leo Ewuzie.