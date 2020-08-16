Fast rising singer and songwriter, 21-year-old Nweke Joy Chinenye Serrato aka Supernovamusician, is determined to set the industry on fire.

Barely a year after she broke new records by dropping six singles in just one day, the graduate of Business Administration from Nnamdi Azikiwe University is already working on her debut album, which is dropping early 2021.

Aside being a singer, Supernovamusician is also a movie producer, actress, activist and CEO of her own record label, Supernova Music Worldwide. She is well known for embracing different genres of music and styles on social media. Her kinds of music are hip-hop, pop, reggae, R&B, dancehall and Afrobeat.

Raised in Lagos, Supernovamusician started music as the lead singer of The Lords Chosen Kids, the popular gospel band that dropped songs like Lord You Registered My Name and Jesus Died on the Cross among many others, including an album.

However, there was a downturn in the group’s fortunes hence the artiste stopped music and focused on her education. In school, she won three crowns including Miss Business Administration, Miss NFCS Unizik Chapter, and Queen of Anambra Heritage.

“I am excited about my massive growth this last one year. I want to express my sincere gratitude to my fans. They should watch out for my debut album dropping in 2021. I have started work and it will be one of a kind,” she said.