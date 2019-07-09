As qualified teams prepare for the Round of 16 of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), SuperSport, your world of champions, have named its best players from the competition’s group stage.

DStv and GOtv viewers have been treated to some thrilling football action live and in HD on SuperSport from the 2019 AFCON in Egypt which kicked off on Saturday, 21 June. The tournament has recorded 68 goals in 36 matches in the group stage.

Leading the list of players in Group A is Egyptian superstar, Mohamed Salah, who has netted two goals for the host, including netting a sublime free-kick against Uganda. He will be hoping to continue his scoring streak when the Pharaohs face a third-placed team in their last 16 clash in Cairo on Saturday night. Uganda’s Emmanuel Okwi, who has also scored two goals, made the list of best players in Group A alongside striker Cedric Bakambu of the Democratic Republic of Congo and tricky winger Khama Billiat of Zimbabwe.

Carolus Andriamatsinoro, another two-goal hero for surprise Group B table toppers, Madagascar, made the list of best group stage players. The 29-tear-old midfielder, who plays his club football in Saudi Arabia, scored in Barea’s opening 2-2 draw with Guinea and the famous 2-0 win over Nigeria. Although Nigeria’s performance has been underwhelming, Nigeria’s midfield stalwart, Wilfred Ndidi can hold his head up high, having put in typically energetic performances. Guinea forward, Mohamed Yattara, scored a fine brace of goals in their 2-0 win over Burundi on Sunday whilst Midfielder Gael Bigirimana of Burundi made his tournament debut with some excellent displays. All three make the Group B list of best players.