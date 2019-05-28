As excitement reaches fever pitch ahead of the Champions League final, this weekend SuperSport unveils its “We are Sport” campaign, a sweeping series of tributes and tales around events and moments that SuperSport and DStv have broadcast throughout SuperSport’s 30-year history.

The first, to be broadcast on Sunday, features Dwight Yorke, who was part of the Manchester United team that won the treble of the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup 20 years ago.

He talked movingly of one of the most dramatic finales in Champions League history as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer famously came off the bench to score a 93rd-minute winning goal in the 1999 decider.

Such stories aimed to remind viewers about the feeling and emotion that only sport invokes. Indeed, SuperSport has trawled the globe to secure interviews with superstars like Eliud Kipchoge, the marathon world record holder, 800m king David Rudisha, Graeme Smith and a host of others who talk movingly of some of their greatest moments.

The stories, both international and African, had been researched by some of Africa’s leading sporting journalists, SuperSport’s production team and Admit One Media, who brought the concept to life.

Many moments were revisited, either as interviews with key subjects or as re-edited highlights that serve to remind what an extraordinary past 30 years has produced.

From the Sugar Ray Leonard-Marvin Hagler slugfest in 1987 to Liverpool’s epic comeback against Barcelona several weeks ago, the storyboard was packed with dramatic events.