Good times are here for fans of nation’s favourite TV drama, Superstory as a new season of the series titled, Revenge has hit the screens nationwide.

From the stable of Wale Adenuga Productions, Revenge, which commenced airing on Thursday September 3, 2020 on AIT Network, narrates the story of Juliet, Kristin and Soma, who embark on a mission to prove to the people responsible for the holes in their lives that revenge truly has no expiry date; but the road to vengeance comes with unexpected twists and turns.

In the words of Wale Adenuga Jnr., producer of Superstory, “We are really proud of all the efforts that went into producing this project. Revenge is really an amazing story, and viewers are going to be taken by surprise many times over. In addition, we would also be commencing a ground-breaking partnership with GLO, which has increased the reach of Superstory television drama to AIT Network.”

Like all Superstory seasons, Revenge is based on real life events, and contains several elements of romance, comedy, action and suspense. It stars a wide range of talented artistes, who interpret the story perfectly, including Shan George, Jide Alabi, Toyin Alausa, Kunle Coker, Kehinde Bankole, Hakeem Rahman, Funsho Adeolu, Joseph Momodu, Tersy Akpata, Annetta Adebusuyi, Stella Ekwuememe, Kester Nsaka, and others.

Each new episode of Superstory: Revenge would air nationwide on AIT Network (Thursdays 9-10pm) powered by GLO; and subsequently be available on NTA Network (Thursdays 8-9pm), STV Network (Thursdays 9-10pm), and wapTV via DStv 262, StarTimes 116, GOtv 102, StarSat 189, Play 275, and MyTV (Thursdays 8-9pm).