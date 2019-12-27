It’s yet another honour for Superstory as the nation’s most favourite TV drama series recently added a new feather to its cap.

The series won the TV Drama of the Year award at the prestigious Nigerian Media Merit Awards (NMMA), which took place at MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos on December 15, 2019.

Superstory received the accolade for its special season entitled ‘Donaldo’ in which a female police detective tirelessly leads her team to apprehend a notorious criminal and his gang.

Other awardees at the glamorous event include Ray Power FM, FRCN, Metro FM, The Punch, The Guardian, New Telegraph, Business Day, and TVC News among other reputable media platforms.

Speaking on the honour, Mr. Wale Adenuga Jnr., producer, Superstory, says: “From the moment Superstory: Donaldo hit the television screens in the late 2018, viewers told us about how ground-breaking it was. Without sacrificing its entertainment value, the story goes into details and enlightens viewers on how to avoid falling victim to several types of crimes and scams. We appreciate NMMA for this award, and our advertisers and sponsors for the continued partnership. We assure our viewers that we would continue to work hard to provide them with the very best entertainment they deserve.”

Titled Monica, the current season of Superstory airs weekly on NTA Network every Thursday from 8-9pm, STV Network on Thursdays from 9-10pm, and WapTV on Thursdays from 8-9pm with a repeat on Fridays from 10-11am and Sundays from 8-9pm.