By Romanus Okoye

A graphologist, Professor Ben Ezeohagwu has said that the case of the 21-year-old 300-level Mass Communication, University of Lagos, Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu, who allegedly killed Super TV CEO, Michael Usifo Ataga can be unravelled with scientific accuracy if their past written documents are subjected to graphoanalysis.

Ezeohagwu said: “This case can be unravelled to further shed light by involving graphologists, among others.

“Graphologists will be provided with immediate past and current handwritten documents – scripts, signatures, etc of Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu to be graphoanalysed to ascertain if she possesses criminal tendencies to have caused or brought about such treacherous acts of murder.”

He said both her immediate past and present handwritten documents would be comparatively graphoanalysed to ascertain her personality/character criminal trait tendencies.

“UNILAG will also provide some of the immediate past and current handwritten scripts and signatures of Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu for further graphoanalysis details about her personality/character traits.

“In the other way round, graphologists will be provided with some of the immediate past and current (before death) handwritten documents – scripts and signatures of Michael Usifo Ataga.

“The above statements are a few lines to inform the government and the police that the case above can be unravelled,” he stated.

