As Nigeria marks her 61st Independence Day, a new online movie streaming brand, SuperTV App has stormed the movie streaming terrain with matchless Zero Data offers sure to delight teeming movie buffs with a winning strategy of opening up access to inclusiveness in entertainment without barriers.

The SuperTV App will be available for download from October 1. The ‘User’ download’s the App from the App Store (Google play store or Apple store),which is the only time the internet is required.

Nigeria at 61 means more than a number to the brand. To SuperTV, the 61st independence symbolises quest for love, harmony, balance, and nurturing; and it hopes to strengthen the fabrics of these virtues through quality, data-free and accessible entertainment for everyone. SuperTV is a gift to Nigerians and the choice of the Independence Day as the day the app becomes available for download is quite strategic and significant. SuperTV is a brand for Nigerians by Nigerians with a rich array of entertainment available to Nigerians.

SuperTV’s power packed operational and hard-to-beat market entry strategy is based on a “Zero Data” proposition, coupled with her tectonic partnership with Nigeria’s largest telecom Network, MTN. This double entry strategy is to ensure easy subscribers’ network access, and affordability of SuperTV products and services everywhere they go with the MTN network coverage. This partnership leverages cutting edge innovation and technology that offers the brand a competitive advantage in the industry.

SuperTV is also in partnership with different live TV channels for live TV feeds on the go. The local and international movie industries who provides the different genres ranging from Nollywood movies and all its sub-genres to International feature films and its sub-genres; Hollywood, Bollywood, Korean, Turkish, Telenovelas etc. The Kids are not left out as there are animations and educational kid content also available. Sports, food and culinary, travel, automobile, animals & wildlife, history & culture and documentaries are also included.

Given the plethora of streaming services popping up than ever before, it’s getting down more and more to where value is optimised, and that is the SuperTV edge over other streaming brands.

Describing the brand as a disruptive phenomenon where movies could be streamed and great entertainment enjoyed at affordable cost, the acting CEO of SuperTV, Ijeoma Onah disclosed at the launch in Lagos that subscription on SuperTV would be cheaper compared to other services with offers that demand the use of data in addition to the subscription; thus opening the doors of access, communication, and participation on the global stage, with the evolution of smart devices.

Poised to give existing streaming brands an honest-to-goodness run for their money in terms of selection, quality, and performance consistency, consumers are in for an exciting experience on SuperTV, with varieties of engaging programmes and genres that didn’t exist before now.

The novel streaming brand will in the first instance make its services available to MTN subscribers, while other service providers will follow in due course.

With a market entry strategy that is undoubtedly revolutionary, the TV streaming platform is set to transform Over-the-top (OTT) viewing experience, as millions of Nigerians can now access an online streaming platform with multiple channels of various exciting and educating entertainment contents, which also comes with affordability, convenience and without the need to invest in data.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.