Nigeria’s leading frozen sweetened yoghurt brand, SuperYogo has commended Muslim faithful for a peaceful, successful and rewarding month-long Ramadan fasting period in fulfilment of the fourth pillar of Islam. Observing this spiritual activity entails a commitment to communal bonding, prayers and abstinence but also a time for replenishment and revitalization. To herald the season, SuperYogo launched a Ramadan Campaign tagged “Goodness for the Season,” It offered an opportunity to further highlight the nourishing and revitalizing benefits of the brand as well as share goodness inherent in every pack of SuperYogo for replenishment in the spirit of the season. The campaign involved providing packages of SuperYogo filled with nourishing goodness across several mosques & praying grounds around the country. It culminated on Eid El Fitri day at the Eid Praying Ground, Alausa, Ikeja.

Over 2,000 Muslim consumers were offered take-home meals at the Eid praying ground in Alausa on Tuesday as the brand felicitated with Muslims this season. SuperYogo is a refreshing – Nourishing, brain and body snack which can be consumed anywhere to refuel the body. Alhaja Moji Oseni, an Islamic faithful at the Central Mosque, Alausa, commended SuperYogo for the initiative.

